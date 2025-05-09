Radar screens at Newark Liberty International Airport went black early Friday morning, raising more air traffic safety concerns at one of the region’s busiest hubs, federal authorities said.

The 4 a.m. EDT outage only lasted 90 seconds on a limited number of sectors, the FAA said, but the blackout will still be seen as a troubling development in the wake of revelations that controllers lost radio contact with pilots flying into EWR in recent months.