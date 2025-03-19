Rangers have been charged for a banner displayed by fans before the Europa League clash with Fenerbahce. Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Rangers have urged fans to help the club remain “modern, progessive” and inclusive, adding that any supporter who doesn’t want that should “disassociate” themselves immediately.

Before last week’s Europa League round-of-16 second-leg clash with Fenerbahce, a small group of Rangers supporters displayed a banner that read: “Keep woke foreign ideologies out. Defend Europe.”

The tie ended with Rangers advancing to the quarterfinals following a 3-3 draw on aggregate and a penalty shootout.

UEFA has since charged Rangers for a “racist and/or discriminatory banner,” which the club expects to be met with significant sanctions.

“It is, however, deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority,” Rangers said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Rangers is a modern, progressive football club, and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support. For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

“This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club is also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately.”

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

UEFA also charged Rangers for fans throwing of objects at Fenerbahce supporters, as well as another charge for the blockage of passageways in the stands.

“This senseless and criminal behaviour has no place in sport, nor in society,” Rangers said. “Again, if you think such behaviour is acceptable, you are not welcome at Rangers matches.”

The club said that missles being thrown at football matches is becoming increasingly frequent in Scotland, adding that a Rangers fan “hit and injured by an object thrown towards the away end” in a game against Motherwell earlier this month.