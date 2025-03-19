In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health warned of a “near-total collapse” of the Gaza health system as Israel resumes its war on the enclave and continues its attacks on the West Bank.

“We warn of the health catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank due to the ongoing Israeli aggression,” the statement read.

“The health system in Gaza is in a state of near-total collapse, with more than 80% of hospitals and medical centers out of service. Hospitals and medical centers in the West Bank are under tremendous pressure, and Israeli restrictions on movement are severely hampering the delivery of medical aid and essential supplies.”