With its chalk-white face and bright flame-coloured markings, the white-faced darter dragonfly is a distinctive sight as it flutters around England’s peat bogs.

The rare dragonfly, which breeds in mossy pools, is at threat of local extinction, but now conservationists are trying to end its population crash by introducing it into a remote corner of Cumbria.

White-faced darters are being carefully transported to the South Solway Mosses national nature reserve, where mossy pools have been created for the insects to enjoy. They thrive in bogs, breeding in acidic pools containing sphagnum moss, and roost and feed in woodlands.

The dragonfly population has steeply declined because of destruction of its peatland habitat, including drainage of the wetland and grazing from intensive agriculture. Its bog pool breeding sites have been drying out in the increasingly hot, dry summers that have been made more regular by climate breakdown.

Conservationists are carefully collecting small amounts of sphagnum moss containing dragonfly larvae and transporting it in buckets to new locations on the reserve, in the hope of increasing abundance.

Mhairi Maclauchlan, RSPB Cumbria’s coastal reserves manager, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to know we have created the right conditions for white-faced darter, and we’re delighted to carry on the legacy and successes of the other projects in Cumbria.

“By carefully restoring the wetland habitat and ensuring the right balance of sphagnum-rich pools, we’re hopeful that these dragonflies will establish themselves here. If this year’s translocation is successful, we could see adults emerging next spring and we hope to see this area alive with this species of dragonfly in the coming years.”

The dragonfly reintroductions will take place in April and August, continuing for up to five years to ensure a stable population can be established. Local dragonfly experts will help with the surveys to gauge success, and visitors will hopefully be able to see the invertebrate on the wing as early as May 2026.

Eleanor Colver, the British Dragonfly Society’s conservation officer, said: “The white-faced darter is one of our rarest dragonflies and the BDS is committed to stabilising the British population. Unfortunately, due to habitat loss and climate change, the species cannot be reintroduced to its more southerly historic breeding sites in England. However, the cooler climate of the Solway coast and the healthy peat bog of Campfield Marsh provide perfect conditions for the species to thrive.”

This article by Helena Horton was first published by The Guardian on 22 April 2025. Lead Image: White-faced Darter – male (© David Morris).



