“Are you Real ID ready?” the website asks, next to an ominous countdown clock.

After decades of delays, the deadline to have Real ID-compliant identification to fly domestically is fast approaching (May 7), but it doesn’t seem like travelers are prepared.

The Wall Street Journal reports that people are waiting in lines for hours, with some wrapping around city blocks. In Florida, the Miami-Dade County tax collector’s office told CBS that scalpers were taking free driver’s license appointments and reselling them for $250. A Facebook user in New Jersey said that 64 appointment spots were sold out in around 10 minutes. On X, photos show long lines even back in February.

Despite the scalping, Florida has been Real ID compliant since 2010 as have many other states. Check your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles website (and your current driver’s license) to see if you are already compliant and don’t even know it.

All 50 states and D.C. have been Real ID-compliant since 2020.

What do Real IDs look like?

Real IDs will have a star marking in the corner.

Official Real ID markings. Photo: Homeland Security

Why do I need a Real ID?

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended that the Federal Government set new and universal security standards for issuing driver’s licenses and IDs.

The new IDs will be used for accessing certain federal facilities, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, and entering nuclear power plants, according to the DHS.

It took almost 15 years to get all states compliant with the new processes and then enforcement delays continued during the Covid pandemic.

When do I need a Real ID?

The deadline to have Real ID-compliant identification is May 7, 2025.

If you do not have the proper ID, you’ll be barred from flying domestically or, at the very least, face significant delays. Visitors to certain federal facilities will also need a Real ID to enter, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

How do I get a real ID?

Visit your state’s driver’s licensing agency website for the requirements and locations available to apply.

According to the DHS, at a minimum, you must provide documentation showing:

Full Legal Name

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence

Lawful Status

What happens if I don’t have a Real ID by the deadline?

ABC News reported in January that the Department of Homeland Security estimated only 61.2% of driver’s licenses and IDs will be ready by the May 7 deadline.

With lines being so long, it’s possible you won’t make the May 7 deadline, but you can apply at any time after, though it is not recommended to attempt domestic travel without a Real ID or approved alternative.

Note that a regular, non-compliant driver’s license will not work. However, a valid passport will.

Do I need a Real ID if I have a valid passport?

Right now, a U.S. passport or U.S. passport card can be used as an authorized alternative if you don’t have a Real ID by May 7.

Still, the Department of Homeland Security recommends getting a Real ID as soon as possible.

