ECONOMYNEXT – Buying interest was returning to Sri Lanka’s stock market amid mixed sentiment among investors, brokers said.

“Buying interest is coming back into the market,” Dimantha Mathew, Chief Research and Strategy Officer at First Capital Holdings PLC, told EconomyNext.

“Market seems to be a bit slow. Investors are still have mixed sentiments.”

“With low interest rates, funds will come into the market.”

The broader ASPI closed up 0.76 percent, or 119.56 points, at 15,934.38; while the more liquid S&P SL20 Index closed up 0.62 percent, or 29.14 points, at 4,763.86.

“Turnover was below 2 billion rupees,” Mathew said.

Turnover fell in the session to 1.91 billion rupees from 1.65 billion rupees in the previous session. Share volume rose to 63,102,094.

“Some of the banks did go on XD today too,” Mathew said.

“Buying interest in capital and banking sectors came back into the market.”

Top contributors to the ASPI were Melstacorp (ended 4.1 percent stronger at 132.25 rupees), Hayleys (rose 4.7 to 143.50 rupees), HNB (up 1.5 percent to 309.50 rupees), NDB (closed up 2.1 percent at 107.50 rupees) and LOLC Holdings (up 1.8 percent at 605.50 rupees).

“There was interest in construction and diversified financial sectors.”

Major contributors to turnover were banks (549 million rupees), capital goods (439 million rupees) and diversified financials (222 million rupees) stocks.

Commercial Bank (193 million rupees), Hayleys (123 million rupees) and Commercial Credit and Finance (74 million rupees) saw high turnover.

Most active volumes were seen in Browns Investments at 5,723,155 (turnover 42,826,312.30 rupees), Hela Apparel at 3,770,261 (turnover 13,648,491.50 rupees), John Keells Holdings at 3,368,976 (turnover 68,381,517.50 rupees) and Lankem Developments at 3,321,930 (turnover 6,553,973.90 rupees). (Colombo/Apr1/2025)



