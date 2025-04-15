Who: Real Madrid vs Arsenal

What: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, leg 2

Where: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

When: Wednesday at 9pm local time (19:00 GMT)

Titleholder Real Madrid face a major hurdle in their quest for a seventh Champions League title in 12 seasons when they host Arsenal in the return leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Gunners, winners of 13 English top-flight league titles, lead 3-0 after dismantling the reigning champions in London last week in the quarterfinal first leg.

Prevailing from a three-goal deficit to win the quarterfinal tie would be a step further than anything Los Blancos have managed so far, but with world-class offensive players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, Madrid still have a puncher’s chance of mounting a comeback against Arsenal on home soil at the Bernabeu.

Here is all to know before the blockbuster quarterfinal return leg between the winningest Champions League side (Real Madrid) and the most high-profile club in Europe to never win the trophy (Arsenal):

Have Real Madrid ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Champions League?

No. Madrid have mounted some memorable comebacks in the UEFA Champions League but have never overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the tournament.

However, Madrid fans have some cause for optimism with the following statistics – the club has progressed from 14 of their last 15 Champions League knockout ties when playing the second leg at home.

How can Real Madrid beat Arsenal and progress to the semifinal?

Following on from their 3-0 first leg defeat to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, Real Madrid can only complete a famous comeback and reach the semifinals if one of the following two scenarios plays out:

Real Madrid wins the return leg by scoring three goals (3-3 on aggregate), prevents Arsenal from scoring and then clinches the match on penalties;

Real Madrid wins the return leg by at least four goals in normal or extra time (For example, a 5-1 scoreline in their favour would allow Madrid to win the two-leg series 5-4 on aggregate)

Whoever prevails from this quarterfinal will play either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Aston Villa in the semis.

Team news

Real Madrid:

Real Madrid will welcome midfielder Dani Ceballos back to the squad from injury.

Aurelien Tchouameni is available for selection after serving a one-match UEFA ban in the first leg against the Gunners.

Eduardo Camavinga has exceeded his Champions League yellow card limit and will be unavailable against Arsenal.

Injured defender Ferland Mendy is questionable for this match, while Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are unavailable.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will again deploy his star-studded offensive quartet of Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham despite their struggles against Arsenal in the first leg at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal:

In a positive sign for Arsenal, key forward Bukayo Saka, who returned from a three-month injury layoff in the first leg against Real Madrid, played at the weekend against Brentford and is set to start against Los Blancos on Wednesday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will likely start Dutch international Jurrien Timber, who is still rounding into peak form after suffering a knee injury against Fulham earlier in the month.

Speaking after the Brentford match on Saturday, Arteta cast doubt over key midfielder Thomas Partey’s availability for the Real Madrid return clash. Partey remains questionable but has not been ruled out. Defensive midfielder Jorginho is also doubtful.

Arsenal will be without five injured players: Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, who are all out for the season, and Riccardo Calafiori.

As in the first tie against Madrid, Arteta is set to go with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Partey, if available, as his midfield trio.

In the forward line, Mikel Merino, who has tallied six goals in his last 11 games across all competitions, will be the lone striker with Gabriel Martinelli and Saka playing just behind the Spaniard.

Possible lineups

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.

Arsenal starting XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.

Form guide

Arsenal:

With the 3-0 victory over Madrid last week, Arsenal extended their unbeaten streak to eight in European Cup/Champions League quarterfinal ties.

The Gunners did experience a letdown on Saturday, drawing 1-1 at home to mid-table Premier League side Brentford.

Arsenal results in their last five matches (across all competitions):

D-W-D-W-W (most recent result first)

Real Madrid:

The most successful Champions League team in history are still gunning for a treble (LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Champions League) in the 2024-25 season.

Madrid’s less-than-convincing 1-0 LaLiga win away to fourth-from-bottom Alaves on Sunday kept them in second spot on the ladder.

Real Madrid results in their last five matches (across all competitions):

W-L-L-D-W (most recent result first)

Player to watch: Mbappe

Real Madrid star forward Kylian Mbappe, 26, was sent off in the 38th minute for an ugly lunge in his side’s nervy victory against Alaves on Sunday. The unintended benefit of Mbappe’s early exit is that he should be fresh for Wednesday’s match against Arsenal.

Mbappe has 33 goals in 49 games across all competitions this season, matching Madrid’s all-time top goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally in his first season at the club.

He failed to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG during his seven seasons at the club and is determined to win Europe’s most prestigious trophy for Los Blancos.

Have Arsenal ever won the Champions League trophy?

Arsenal have never won the UEFA Champions League title.

They came closest in the 2005-06 season, losing the final to Barcelona 2-1.

Quote of the day

Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid: “Already thinking about Wednesday! We’re ready and looking forward to it. We’ll wait for you [Arsenal] at the Bernabeu and we’ll try everything. We are the Real! Hala Madrid.”