Last-placed Real Valladolid had an altercation on their bench with one player having to be restrained from hitting a teammate during Sunday’s 4-0 home defeat to Getafe.

Valladolid trailed 3-0 in the 66th minute when defender Luis Pérez and striker Juan Miguel Latasa, who had been replaced on the hour mark, had a heated exchange. The images were captured on TV.

Swiss defender Eray Cömert, sitting between the two, had to restrain Perez as he reached over to hit Latasa on the arm. A member of the coaching staff intervened and spoke to Perez, who then stood up and went to the dressing room.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Valladolid have said in a statement that both players will be disciplined.

“Real Valladolid wishes to express its strong condemnation of the incident that occurred today on the bench between players Luis Pérez and Juan Miguel Latasa during the match against Getafe CF,” they said.

“We deeply regret the image given by our players. The frustration that the sporting situation is leading us all to must be transformed into greater commitment, a better attitude, and improved performance, never into division and confrontation.

“Therefore, in defense of the club’s image and respect for our teammates and, especially, our fans, Real Valladolid will proceed to apply the General Disciplinary Regulations to both players.”

Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario, have won just four of their 30 league games this season. Their last triumph was on Jan. 11.

Sunday’s defeat was their 10th loss in their last 11 league games and left the side 14 points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.