Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Amritsar District Collector (DC) has issued a red alert, asking all residents to stay indoors and away from windows for their safety.In a statement released early on Sunday morning, the DC said, “We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don’t move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will inform you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and don’t panic.”

Earlier, at around 4:39 am, the DC had also advised people to keep lights off and stay away from windows, balconies, roads and terraces.

The message said, “By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not step out onto roads, balconies or terraces. Don’t panic. We will let you know when it is safe to resume normal activities.”

India Slams Pakistan for Violating Border Agreement

Meanwhile, India has slammed Pakistan of breaking an agreement made between the two countries’ military officers earlier in the day. The understanding was about stopping firing and military actions along the border, but India said Pakistan violated it within hours.

Live Events



Speaking at a special press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of trust. Our armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response.”He added, “We take these violations very seriously and call upon Pakistan to take proper steps to stop them. The armed forces have been told to stay alert and respond strongly if Pakistan repeats such actions again.”India has said that it is watching the situation closely and will continue to respond firmly to any threats at the International Border and the Line of Control.

Inputs from agencies

