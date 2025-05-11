



Steve Kerr is one of the winningest coaches in NBA history. As a player with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, he won three championships, and another two with the San Antonio Spurs toward the end of his career. With the Golden State Warriors as head coach, he’s taken the Dubs to four titles.

Now in his 11th season with the Warriors, he’s seeking an overall 10 title as coach and player. Racking up more championships could help Kerr land admission into the Hall of Fame as a coach.

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter 💰💵

Here’s how much Kerr is worth and how he makes his money.

Steve Kerr won three NBA titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and for the 2024–25 season he is seeking a fifth title as head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

What is Steve Kerr’s net worth?

Kerr probably has a net worth of about $40 million, based on his earnings in the NBA and his investments. Kerr reportedly earned almost $16 million in his entire NBA career. After retirement, he’s earned at least more than five times that.

How much does Steve Kerr make as head coach of the Golden State Warriors?

Kerr makes an average $17.5 million a year as head coach of the Warriors. In 2024, he signed a two-year contract extension with the team valued at $35 million, which made him the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

In 2014, he signed a five-year contract for $25 million. Four years later, he signed onto a 5-year, $47.5 million extension contract.

Related: Steph Curry’s net worth amid 2025 NBA playoff season

Who is Steve Kerr?

Steven Kerr was born in Beirut, Lebanon on September 27, 1965 to American parents who were academics specializing in the Middle East.

In 1984, his father, Malcolm, who was president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered by two gunmen from a militant organization connected with the terror group Hezbollah. At the time, Steven Kerr was a freshman at the University of Arizona and first-year guard on the men’s basketball team. By his senior year, he was a standout player and had set the NCAA record for the highest percentage on three-point shooting in a single season. He would then take this specialty on three-point shooting into his NBA career.

Steve Kerr (25), right, won three NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, with his first in 1996 on a team that featured Toni Kukoc (7), Luc Longley (13), Scottie Pippen (33), Michael Jordan (23). David E. Klutho/Getty Images

NBA career

After graduating in 1988, Kerr — the 50th pick in the second round of the 1988 draft — was selected by the Phoenix Suns. After one year, Kerr was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which made it to the playoffs in the 1989–90 and 1990–91 seasons. He bounced between the Cavaliers and Orlando Magic, before signing with the Chicago Bulls in 1993. The Bulls had already won back-to-back-to-back NBA titles from 1991 and wanted to add depth to their three-point shooting range. Kerr helped the Bulls win three more championships in 1996, 1997, and 1998, and his years with the Bulls were among his most productive in terms of high field goal percentages. In one of his career highlights, during the sixth game of the NBA finals in 1997, Kerr made a clutch three-point shot from 17 feet that helped the Bulls win against the Utah Jazz for the title.

In 1998, Kerr joined the San Antonio Spurs and helped them to two titles in 1999 and 2003, which was his last year as a player. Kerr capped 16 years in the NBA with the highest career three-point percentage, at 45.4%.

Related: Anthony Edwards’ net worth as he leads the Timberwolves in the playoffs

Coaching career

In the same year after retiring, Kerr took to television broadcasting as an analyst covering games for TNT. In 2007, he left the commentary boot to join the Phoenix Suns as its general manager. Kerr gained experience in operations and managing players and led the Suns to the playoffs in five of the six years he was there.

Kerr returned to broadcasting in 2010, but in 2014, he took up the head coaching position at the Golden State Warriors. Its star player Stephen Curry would transform the way basketball would be played with an emphasis on three-point shooting.

More on sports and wealth:

LeBron James’ net worth: New records, unparalleled wealth

Alex Ovechkin’s net worth: A look at the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer’s fortune

Rory McIlroy’s net worth: How much the PGA star & Nike spokesperson makes on the links

Kerr would lead the Warriors to an NBA title in 2015, their first since 1975, and then to three more, in 2017, 2018, and 2022. In the 2015-16 season, they finished with a 73-9 record — the best winning record in an NBA season and eclipsing the previous record held by the Chicago Bulls in 1995–96, when Kerr was a player.

How does Steve Kerr spend his money?

Kerr has spent his money to invest in sports clubs. When he was general manager of the Phoenix Suns, he reportedly held a minority stake in the team but sold it after taking the Warriors head coach job.

In 2023, Kerr joined a group of American investors in buying a stake in Real Mallorca, a soccer club in the Spanish top-tier professional league known as LaLiga.

To stay within travel distance for his work, Kerr bought a four-bedroom house in Presidio Heights for $7.35 million in 2018 — paying almost $1.6 million above market price. Following the purchase, he joked that he would “have to coach for another 20 years to afford that house.” Nowadays, homes for four bedrooms typically sell for about $5.5 million, according to property search firm Zillow.

Related: How to track stock price changes from 52-week highs on Google Finance