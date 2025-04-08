Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer will lead France into the Euro 2025 tournament this summer. Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

They have been there more than a hundred times before, but Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer reported for national team duty with France at Clairefontaine this week with huge smiles on their faces and an excitement similar to their first visit over 15 years ago.

Renard, 34, and Le Sommer, 35, are the heart and soul of this France side; they know Clairefontaine inside and out. But with the end of their careers in sight, Euro 2025 could be their last major tournament.

Born in 1990 and 1989 respectively, the two Lyon stars are the oldest players in this France squad — significantly more so than Lou Bogaert and Melween Ndongala, both 20, who were the youngest to be called up by new head coach Laurent Bonadei for UEFA Women’s Nations League games against Switzerland and Norway this week.

Striker Le Sommer’s first-ever callup was in 2009, while defender Renard followed in 2010. Renard now has 168 caps and 39 goals to her name, but Le Sommer reached unprecedented heights last year when she beat the record of Sandrine Soubeyrand (198), to become the first French player, from either the men’s or women’s teams, to reach 200 games. Furthermore, with 94 goals for her country, she only needs six more to cement her legendary status and reach her century.

“Eugénie beat the record and she will continue to thrive,” Bonadei, who replaced Hervé Renard after the team were knocked out of the 2024 Olympic Games in the quarterfinals by Brazil, tells ESPN. “She is still very much there; she brings freshness and experience. She talks a lot to the squad, especially with the younger ones, and gives confidence and guidance. I rely on her because she has beautiful values, a lot of respect for the institution. We are lucky to have her with us.”

There is no debate over Le Sommer’s place in this squad, even though she will be 36 next month, and a source within the France camp added: “She is so charismatic, one of the leaders, and is very important to us.”

However, it is unlikely that she will start against England at the first game of Euro 2025 in Switzerland on July 5, as Marie-Antoinette Katoto is the No. 1 choice at centre-forward in Les Bleues’ 4-3-3 formation. Le Sommer replaced Katoto in the 77th minute of the 2-0 win over Switzerland on Friday and will have to come to terms with life as a super-sub.

But while Renard didn’t come on against Switzerland and won’t play vs. Norway on Tuesday because of a foot injury, she is still France’s captain and the best defender in the squad … even at 34. Her experience and composure at the back, as well as her attacking threat from set pieces and quality when taking penalties, make her indispensable at both ends of the pitch.

Wendie Renard has been one of the best defenders in Europe this season. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

France will need her at her best if they are to end their quarterfinal curse, as defeat to Brazil at the Olympics marked the seventh time from their last eight appearances at a major tournament in which they have failed to progress to the semifinals.

“I thought hard about stopping my career after the disappointment of the Olympics,” Renard told French television last year. “A lot of emotions went through my head. I spoke with the new head coach and I decided to continue. I am still ready to fight for this team. So I am ready for this new project which will take us to the Euros this summer.”

France made the semifinals of Euro 2022, before being ousted by Germany through a brace from Alexandra Popp, so there is hope that they can go one better this summer. But Bonadei knows he can’t do without Renard. She is like a coach on the pitch and when she talks, everyone listens.

“She is very important,” he adds. “She is my relay and the epicenter of this team. She has come through a lot with France, but has more to give.”

The fact that Renard is still going strong with Lyon, playing every game, leading the side to the top of the French league and into the semifinals of the Champions League (where they face Arsenal), shows how high her level is. She has been one of the best defenders in Europe so far this season and fans of France and Lyon will be waiting anxiously to see how she recovers from her recent injury.

This summer offers both Renard and Le Sommer what is likely to be their final chance to lift the international title with France that has escaped them all their careers. Their roles in Switzerland will be different, but the aim is the same. One “Last Dance;” one unforgettable win. And then it would probably be time to say goodbye.