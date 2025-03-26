Renewables accounted for 92 percent of new power capacity worldwide last year, a new report shows.

Countries added a record amount of renewable power in 2024, according to an analysis from the International Renewable Energy Agency. Still, growth is not on pace to meet a global goal to triple renewable capacity by the end of this decade.

The analysis found that solar is by far the fastest-growing form of renewable power, amounting to 77 percent of new capacity, with wind in a distant second at 19 percent. Continuing its clean-energy dominance, China installed more renewable power than all other countries combined last year.

“Renewable energy is powering down the fossil fuel age,” said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. “But the shift to clean energy must be faster and fairer – with all countries given the chance to fully benefit from cheap, clean renewable power.”

