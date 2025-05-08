Mexico City’s government has confirmed that the famous Azteca Stadium, soon to be renamed “Estadio Ciudad de Mexico”, will reopen in March next year ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Mayor Clara Brugada said on Wednesday.

The renovated stadium, which hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, will kick off next year’s tournament with the opening match on June 11, as well as other group-stage and knockout matches at the global showpiece co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026 to allow time for operational testing.

Modifications to the stadium will focus on meeting FIFA standards and will include new changing rooms, improved hospitality zones, upgraded VIP areas and new seating in areas previously used for boxes and lounges. No figure has yet been given for its final capacity.

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is the only stadium to have hosted two FIFA World Cup finals, in 1970 and 1986. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Great projects for a great city, projects that will continue to benefit the population in all aspects, based on the comprehensive mobility plan combined with technology,” Brugada told reporters.

The upgrade is part of a wider urban regeneration initiative in the Tlalpan neighbourhood, which also includes improvements to public infrastructure, including better roads, additional bike lanes and enhanced public transport.

Mexico City is also preparing to host a series of fan events across its 16 boroughs, with the largest FIFA Fan Fest planned for the Zocalo square in the historic centre area.

The festival aims to offer free public screenings and encourage community participation and physical activity.