LARAMIE, Wyo. — Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman faced a torrent of heckles and boos during a town hall in deep red Wyoming as she repeatedly tried to downplay constituents’ concerns about the Trump administration’s actions.

Hundreds of people attended the town hall for their sole House member, jeering Hageman throughout her comments on issues including cuts to the federal government spearheaded by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

“It’s so bizarre to me how obsessed you are with federal government,” Hageman told attendees, prompting more outbursts from the crowd.

“You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don’t calm down,” she added. “I’m sorry, your hysteria is just really over the top.”

Hageman, who ousted former Rep. Liz Cheney in a primary, ended up cutting her scheduled hour-long town hall 15 minutes short as the crowd continued to berate her through the entirety of the event. A spokesperson for Hageman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the town hall.

The crowd heckled mentions of DOGE multiple times. Hageman touted her vote for the temporary government funding bill, known as a continuing resolution or CR, saying that the bill “keeps the lights on for President Trump and DOGE to continue their work.” The comment prompted both boos and cheers from the crowd.

Hageman pointed to funding in the bill for deportation efforts, prompting “deport Elon” chants in reference to the South African-born tech billionaire.

Attendees also expressed fears of future cuts to social security. Though Trump himself has insisted that benefits aren’t on the chopping block, Musk has been vocally critical of the agency and baselessly claimed it is rife with fraud.

“DOGE is not dismantling Social Security, and even with reconciliation, we are not allowed to touch Social Security,” Hageman said.

The town hall took place in Albany County, which President Donald Trump won in 2024 but former President Joe Biden won in 2020. Hageman was overwhelmingly re-elected in November, securing about 71% of the vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders have discouraged the caucus from holding in-person town halls following a series of negative headlines. Johnson also baselessly claimed that disruptions are instigated by “professional protesters.”

NBC News has previously reported that Johnson has urged his members to instead participate in tele-town halls or small group sessions. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, told reporters earlier this month that “in-person town halls are no longer effective because Democrat activists are threatening democracy by disrupting the actual communication at town halls.”

Kelly Hess, a Laramie resident, told NBC News that the baseless allegations that angry town hall attendees were being paid was “insulting.”

“It’s insulting because we’re concerned,” Hess said. “We want to hear answers, and to be accused that you’ve been paid by somebody… I mean, I don’t even — it’s just really insulting that people would assume that.”

“I’m from Laramie. We know our neighbors,” said Dr. Katie Schwartz, a local veterinarian, regarding the claim.

All of the protesters who NBC News spoke to at the town hall said they were Wyoming residents.

Clifford Marks, an official for the Albany County Democratic Party, told NBC News that the party wanted the town hall to “be a respectful dialogue.”

“All of the protest and the screaming and the yelling did not come from the local Democratic Party. It came from individuals who are upset with the way things are going in Washington right now,” Marks said. “We wanted to have a respectful conversation, and we did appreciate Representative Hageman coming here.”