According to a report by Kritiksha Sharma on Yahoo News, officials have issued an urgent warning to residents about the health risks associated with consuming local fish from the Potomac and Anacostia rivers.

The District of Columbia’s Department of Energy and Environment has highlighted alarming levels of PFAS—synthetic chemicals known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment—in fish species such as eel, carp, striped bass, and largemouth bass.

Residents are advised to completely avoid these fish, and to limit consumption of other species like catfish, perch, and sunfish.

This advisory is a result of findings that PFAS, along with other pollutants like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and heavy metals, have been detected in fish tissues.

These substances pose serious health risks, including cancer, liver disease, and hormone disruption. The concern extends beyond the immediate health implications to broader environmental issues, as PFAS do not break down, leading to long-term contamination of water bodies and affecting local wildlife.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reportedly working on establishing stricter regulations for PFAS in food and water.

However, the pace of regulatory updates has been slow, and with potential staffing reductions at the agency, effective action may be further delayed.

Some states, recognizing the urgency of the situation, have begun to implement their own measures to monitor and reduce these contaminants.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by checking local fish advisories and considering the use of water filters that reduce PFAS levels.

Minimizing use of products containing PFAS, such as nonstick cookware and waterproof items, can also help reduce exposure.

Let’s take action today for a healthier tomorrow. Check advisories, use safer products, and Support efforts to clean up our rivers. Together, we can make a difference for our health and the environment.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 22 March 2025. Lead Image: Catfish (Photo: Getty images).

What you can do

Wildlife continues to face threats, which include hunting, poaching, illegal trade in animal products, habitat loss as well as a rapidly changing climate.

Become a Wildlife Champion today by supporting our conservation partners with a monthly donation as little as $1.