Mountain trekkers, watch out — an avalanche warning is in effect for backcountry areas of Snoqualmie and Stevens passes as well as the west and east slopes of the rest of the Cascade Range for Monday.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain to Western Washington on Sunday, and the Northwest Avalanche Center expects “considerable” and “high” avalanche danger conditions. Although the rain has let up, “destructive and deadly natural avalanches” are still a possibility, the center warned.

Experts from the avalanche center advise outback travelers to avoid all open, steep slopes. If it’s necessary to traverse an avalanche path, steep terrain and gullies well below treeline, do it fast and one at a time. For those braving the conditions, expect some soggy travel, the center said.