



Beginning EMDR therapy can seem like a major move and if you feel unsure or anxious, you aren’t by yourself. It’s totally normal to wonder what the process will be like. EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is the opposite of traditional (talk) therapy that may require you to recount painful experiences in detail. Instead, it enables your brain to reprocess distressing memories into something less crushingly overwhelming.” Many people seek out EMDR for help with trauma, anxiety, or experiences that still feel “sticky,” even years later. You won’t be expected to relive difficult moments immediately in your first session. It’s more about getting comfortable with your therapist, learning how EMDR works, and ensuring you feel grounded before moving forward. In this blog, we’ll walk through what to expect in your first session, so you can feel more prepared and supported as you begin. Understanding EMDR Therapy EMDR is a type of therapy intended to assist people in processing painful memories that feel frozen. It’s difficult to progress when trauma, anxiety, and PTSD are at play, but EMDR is a method for lightening the load. Rather than the conventional talk therapy it’s based on guided eye movements, tapping or sounds to help the brain process disturbing experiences in a way that seems safer and less overwhelming. How EMDR Works In a session, the therapist gently walks you through a difficult memory, while using movements or sounds to activate both hemispheres of the brain. This reduces the emotional intensity of those memories over time, making them less burdensome to live with.” The objective isn’t to forget what happened but to find peace from the pain it carries. The Science Behind EMDR and Trauma Processing Sometimes when something traumatic happens, the brain retains it and in a way that keeps it raw, as though it just happened. EMDR helps realign that, enabling the mind to treat the memory differently so it doesn’t exert the same control over everyday life. Studies suggest that it can help people feel lighter and in control. Common Misconceptions About EMDR There are a few common misunderstandings about EMDR: It doesn’t erase memories. EMDR won’t erase what happened. That it aids the brain in processing the memory, so that it doesn’t feel so overpowering anymore.

It’s not just for PTSD. While EMDR is known for treating PTSD, it can also help with anxiety, grief, phobias, and other emotional challenges.

You don’t have to talk in detail. EMDR doesn’t require you to discuss your trauma in detail. It focuses on how your brain can reprocess the experience. Healing doesn’t erase the past, it helps you find a way to move forward with less pain. Working with an experienced EMDR therapist in Denver can help make that possible. Preparing for Your First Session You might feel a little nervous before your first EMDR session and it’s completely normal. It’s same as the feeling you get when you’re stepping into something new, but the goal is to help you heal in a way that feels safe and manageable. Here’s how you can prepare. What to Bring and How to Prepare You don’t need much—just yourself and a willingness to show up. Some people like to bring a notebook to jot down thoughts or feelings that come up during the session. Wear something comfortable, and if you can, try to get a good night’s sleep beforehand. It’s completely normal to feel unsure or even nervous. Just remind yourself that taking this step is part of the healing process. Questions to Ask Your Therapist If you have concerns or aren’t sure what to expect, ask your therapist: How do we decide which memories to focus on?

What happens if I feel overwhelmed during the session?

How many sessions do most people need? There are no wrong questions. This is your space to feel supported and informed. What to Expect in Your First Session Your therapist will take time to understand your history, current challenges, and what you hope to get out of EMDR. They may introduce relaxation techniques to help keep you grounded. You probably won’t dive into the full EMDR process right away. Instead, the first session is about making sure you feel comfortable and ready to move forward at a pace that works for you. What You Might Experience During the Session Your first EMDR session might bring up emotions you expect and some you don’t. As you focus on certain memories, feelings like sadness, unease, or relief may surface. You might also notice physical reactions, like tension in your body or a change in your heartbeat. This is all part of the process, and your therapist will be there to help you through it. Some memories may come back more clearly than they have in years. Others might feel distant or come in flashes. If anything feels overwhelming, your therapist will help you stay present with grounding techniques like deep breathing or focusing on your surroundings. There’s no rush. Your therapist will guide you through movements and sounds that help your brain process things in a way that feels safe. Everyone’s experience is different. Some people leave a session feeling lighter, while others need time to sort through their thoughts. However it unfolds, each step is a movement toward healing, and you won’t have to do it alone. Moving Forward with EMDR Therapy Starting therapy is a big step, and it’s completely normal to feel a mix of emotions.You could be hopeful or unsure or both at the same time. Whatever you’re feeling, it’s valid. The first session in EMDR helps you to get comfortable with the process. You would learn ways to stay grounded, and build trust. In the succeeding sessions, sometimes you’ll find relief and sometimes you’ll take time to settle. That’s part of the process, and however it unfolds, each step forward is progress. If you ever have questions or concerns, clear them up with your therapist. With EMDR real change is possible and you’re not alone in this. Image by The editorial staff of Medical News Bulletin had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Medical News Bulletin. Medical News Bulletin does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products or services, nor do we endorse any products, services, or links in our Sponsored Articles.