Reuters has seen the text of a set of proposals to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that were presented to European officials by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff at talks in Paris on April 17.

Witkoff was in Moscow on Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just over a day after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly implored Putin to stop bombing Ukraine after several civilians were killed in Kyiv airstrikes.

But at other points early in his second term as president, Trump has directed his ire at Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy as the White House seeks to end what the U.S. president has characterized as unnecessary casualties in a war that has entered its fourth year.

Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance, berated the leader of Ukraine in a public spat at the Oval Office in late February, while the president chided Zelenskyy earlier this week for suggesting Ukraine would not surrender Crimea to Russia as a part of any ceasefire plan.

WATCH l Putin’s tactics could frustrate U.S., analysts say: Is Putin playing Trump about peace in Ukraine? As the U.S. attempts to push Ukraine toward a ceasefire, Russia appears to be heading in the opposite direction. CBC’s Terence McKenna examines the latest moves and why some think Vladimir Putin might be trying to manipulate Donald Trump through his billionaire real estate buddy.

Moscow-backed rebels seized the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea in 2014, eight years before launching the invasion of Ukraine more broadly.

“Crimea will stay with Russia,” Trump said in an interview published Friday by Time magazine. “And Zelenskyy understands that, and everybody understands that it’s been with them for a long time.”

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the former heavyweight boxing champion who is a political rival of Zelenskyy, also suggested Ukraine may need to temporarily cede land as part of a peace deal with Russia, Britain’s BBC reported on Friday.

“One of the scenarios is to give up territory. It’s not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary,” Klitschko was quoted by the BBC as saying in an interview.

WATCH l Hear more of what Kyiv’s mayor had to say to BBC: Kyiv mayor says Ukraine may need to cede land to end Russia’s war Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told the BBC that Ukraine may need to temporarily cede land as part of a peace deal with Russia. ‘One of the scenarios is…. to give up territory. It’s not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution — temporary,’ Klitschko said.

Some of the proposals presented to the European officials last week would not be a surprise, given previous public statements by U.S. officials. U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in early February suggested in a speech Ukraine would have to abandon its pursuit of NATO membership.

The text of the document presented in Paris is published below in full with no changes:

Russia-Ukraine Deal Framework

Transmit verbally Overview: These terms represent the final offer from the United States to both sides.

Ceasefire