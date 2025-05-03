Rhinella alata (Anura: Bufonidae), Tityus jaimei and Tityus festae (Scorpiones: Buthidae) as new carriers of phoretic mites Archegozetes magnus (Oribatida: Trhypochthoniidae) in Panama
Abstract
In this paper, we report the mite, Archegozetes magnus immatures and females, in non-parasitic interactions with Bishop’s Toad, Rhinella alata (Anura: Bufonidae), and the Buthidae scorpions Tityus jaimei and Tityus festae. The reports in both species of scorpions represent news phoretic interactions. Possible behavior is discussed.
Miranda, Roberto J., ángel Sosa-bartuano, Lillian Dominguez, Samuel Sucre, Macario González-pinzón, and Sergio Bermudez Castillero. “Rhinella Alata (Anura: Bufonidae), Tityus Jaimei and Tityus Festae (Scorpiones: Buthidae) As New Carriers of Phoretic Mites Archegozetes Magnus (Oribatida: Trhypochthoniidae) in Panama”. Acarological Studies 7, no. 1 (January 2025): 5-11. https://doi.org/10.47121/acarolstud.1551808