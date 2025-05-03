A Throwback Beard That Turned Heads

Hulk Hogan isn’t unfamiliar with shocking fans, but this time it wasn’t in wrestling, but it was because of his new look which he showed off on live television, as per a report.

The 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer made a dramatic appearance on Fox News’ show Fox & Friends, and it wasn’t just what he was saying that grabbed viewers’ attention but his throwback two-toned beard, as per New York Post. Hogan shocked fans with a combination of his classic snow-white handlebar moustache set against jet-black stubble, a daring throwback look that immediately sent social media buzzing.

Wearing his signature bandana-and-sunglasses set and a T-shirt that said “America first, beer second,” Hogan’s beard stood out against his tanned skin and bright white teeth, reported the New York Post. But it was the beard — a visual whiplash back to the past — that had people doing double takes.

The combination of white and black facial hair is not completely new to Hogan. He originally debuted the now-iconic contrast look, back in 1996, when he turned heel and joined the ranks of the dreaded bad boys “NWO,” reported New York Post.

Social Media Reaction

On social media platform X (previously Twitter), a user asked, “Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?” quoted the New York Post.

Live Events



While, another said, “Hulk Hogan giving off Wooly Willy vibes this am on @foxandfriends,” as quoted in the report.A user questioned, “What style would you call this look from Hulk Hogan?” as per the report.

FAQs

Why is Hulk Hogan trending again?

Because of his unexpected new two-toned beard, he showed off during a live TV interview.

Did Hulk Hogan always have this beard style?

No, but he debuted a similar look back in 1996 during his “NWO” wrestling days.

