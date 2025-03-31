Al-Haq is demanding that governments worldwide impose an arms embargo on Israel, accusing it of intensifying its campaign to “fragment” Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank through relentless land grabs and home demolitions.

The Ramallah-based rights group is also calling for sanctions on Israeli officials responsible for the destruction of Palestinian homes, along with the corporations supplying the machines that make it possible. Among them: South Korea’s Hyundai, the UK’s JCB, and Sweden’s Volvo—companies whose bulldozers have become tools of forced displacement in the West Bank.

“States must use every means at their disposal to compel Israel to respect international law,” Al-Haq said, urging “a two-way arms embargo against Israel” and “targeted sanctions on complicit persons and institutions.”