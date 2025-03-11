DENVER — In many parts of the United States, spring is in the air. On the calendar, it’s less than two weeks away. That means many Americans are getting out their leaf blowers to deal with the foliage that’s been buried under snow all winter — while other people are prepping their lawn mowers for many months of yard maintenance. While lawn and garden care tools may not be large, gas-powered ones can produce a shocking amount of harmful air and noise pollution.

To raise awareness of this pervasive threat to our ears, lungs and air, members of U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s and Environment America Research & Policy Center’s state groups will be hosting and participating in demonstrations of electric-powered equipment across the country over the coming months.

“Given the electric lawn equipment options now available, it’s absurd to put our breathing and hearing at risk when we are doing yard work,” said CoPIRG Foundation Clean Air Advocate Kirsten Schatz. “We can improve our health and quality of life — and our neighbors’ — by retiring our antiquated, dirty, loud, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers.”

Entities responsible for multiple properties can make a greater impact than individuals. In response to growing public concern about pollution, many cities, states, utility companies and others across the country are shifting or making it easier to shift to cleaner, quieter electric lawn equipment. But we would all benefit from a more accelerated and widespread transition. That’s why our advocates are doing a “roadshow” of events including demonstrations of electric lawn tools, informational webinars and awards ceremonies for municipalities and policy makers who are setting good examples.

Some of the planned events include (Note — all entries subject to change):

Wednesday, March 12 – Mia McCormick from Environment Florida Research & Policy Center will host a “Cleaner Air with Electric Lawn Care” workshop at the Climate Correction Conference in Orlando

Wednesday, March 12 – Diane Brown from Arizona PIRG Education Fund will distribute educational materials, including the Lawn Care Goes Electric report, at Arizona Electric Fleet Day, an event supported by the organization.

Friday, March 21 – Ian Seamans from Environment Texas Research & Policy Center will host an electric lawn care webinar to help municipal and/or corporate sustainability directors in Texas learn how they can address the issue.

Saturday, March 29 – Mia McCormick from Environment Florida Research & Policy Center will demonstrate electric lawn care tools at the Tampa Garden Club’s Greenfest.

Sunday, March 30 – Mia McCormick from Environment Florida Research & Policy Center will demonstrate electric lawn care tools at the Tampa Garden Club’s Greenfest.

Tuesday, April 1 – Ellie Kerns from PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center will attend Electric Lawn Equipment Demo Day at Philadelphia City Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2 – Celeste Meiffren-Swango from Environment Oregon Research & Policy Center will demonstrate electric lawn care tools at the state capitol in Salem.

Wednesday, April 2 – Kirsten Schatz from COPIRG Foundation will demonstrate electric lawn care tools for commercial landscapers.

Monday, April 14 – Wednesday, April 16 – Diane Brown from Arizona PIRG Education Fund is inviting entities to showcase electric lawn mowers and other lawn equipment at the annual Arizona Transit Association and ADOT conference.

Wednesday, April 16 – Kirsten Schatz from COPIRG Foundation will host a national webinar for municipal and/or corporate sustainability officers and local elected officials.

Earth Week (TBA) – Doug O’Malley from Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center will demonstrate electric lawn equipment and highlight both local ordinances and the need for further action at the state level.

Earth Month (TBA) – Jennette Gayer from Environment Georgia Research & Policy Center will host webinars for local governments and demonstrate electric lawn equipment at events in Macon, Columbus and Decatur.

At these events, our team will discuss the many options available to those who want to take action, including how: