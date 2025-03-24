Just like the parents of millions of toddlers and preschoolers, Ms. Rachel is a part of actor Robert De Niro’s life.

The Oscar-winning actor watches the YouTuber’s popular programs with his little one, a 2-year-old daughter, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

De Niro, 81, shared his viewing habits with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy. In addition to “Ms. Rachel,” De Niro said he watches “The Wiggles” and “Blippi.”

“‘The Wiggles’ are sort of cheap, but ‘Ms. Rachel,’ we started with it and still stay with it,” De Niro said.

De Niro said his daughter has gotten “more discerning” the more she watches “Ms. Rachel” and tells him when to skip ahead when she’s ready to watch something new.

Ms. Rachel has amassed millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, as well as a Netflix show, with content catering to little kids.

She has recently taken a two-month break to attend to family matters, she said.