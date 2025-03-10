Recent advancements in robotics have led to some fascinating ideas, like the development of robot bees. MIT researchers have created tiny robots that mimic insects, capable of pollinating flowers and crops. You might be thinking this is eerily reminiscent of the Black Mirror episode “Hated in the Nation”, but, thankfully, so far there’s no sign that these bees are likely to start attacking people. While this technology is impressive and could help in areas where our natural pollinators are struggling, it raises an important question: should we be focusing more on saving real pollinators rather than relying on robots? Natural Pollinators Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and birds are crucial for the health of our environment. From the clothes we wear to the foods we eat, bees are there every step of the way. But lately, these vital creatures are disappearing due to things like pesticide use and habitat loss.

Robotic Bees: The solution? Robotic pollinators could help solve this problem. These itty bitty insects, designed to fly and navigate like bees, could step in when real pollinators are in short supply. They could be especially useful in large-scale farming or in regions where pollinator populations have almost entirely collapsed. The idea of having tech that can do what bees do is fascinating, but it’s not without challenges; according to MIT News, “even the best bug-sized robots are no match for natural pollinators like bees when it comes to endurance, speed, and maneuverability.” Beyond this, robots can’t replace the complex relationships that natural pollinators have with plants and the environment. There’s no replacement for biodiversity, and there’s no way to account for every effect robotic replacement would have on our ecosystems. For example, even if the robots became effective pollinators, they wouldn’t feed the birds, bears and other animals that eat bees, beehives and honey.









Henry Stiles | Public Domain Hunt’s Bumblebee on catmint, Boulder County.

Don’t forget about the real pollinators While robot bees are undeniably cool, we shouldn’t let that distract us from what’s really important: protecting the pollinators we already have. The decline of bees and other pollinators is a result of human actions, and we have the power to reverse it. Focusing on reducing pesticide use and protecting and expanding habitat will help us improve the health of natural pollinator populations. These innovative researchers at MIT are doing important work. Robotic pollinators may have a place in the future, but they can’t be a replacement. If we invest in saving the bees now, we won’t need to rely on flying robots later. For now, let’s all focus on growing our own pollinator gardens, investing in native plants, and telling our government to do the same. Let’s use technology to support nature, not replace it.

Tell your governor: Support bee-friendly habitat









Save the bees Tell your governor: Support bee-friendly habitat

Take Action

See the Campaign

Save America’s Wildlife











Topics