New Masters champion Rory McIlroy has said he would be happy to don his Green Jacket at a Manchester United game if it could “inspire some better play” from his boyhood club.

McIlroy made golfing history on Sunday by becoming the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam — winning The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship — with the Northern Irishman finally handed his Green Jacket at Augusta 11 years after winning his last major.

After a rollercoaster day that included a nervy playoff against Justin Rose, McIlroy, a lifelong United fan, was asked if he would consider bringing his new blazer to Old Trafford.

“If it can inspire some better play, absolutely,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy’s victory came hours after United slumped to their 14th Premier League defeat of the season, a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United.

Rory McIlroy smiles in his Green Jacket after his momentous Masters victory at Augusta on Sunday. Simon Bruty/Augusta National/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim’s side are 14th in the league, and face a crucial Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Lyon on Thursday.

McIlroy, who has spoken of potentially investing in United in the future, dropped to his knees on the 18th green after holing his winning birdie putt.

“There were points in my career where I didn’t know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders,” he said after claiming his fifth major title.

“I certainly didn’t make it easy today. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever had on the golf course.”

He said the double bogey on the first actually helped settle his nerves after a morning where he was so anxious he had difficulty eating.

“It was a heavy weight to carry, and thankfully now I don’t have to carry it and it frees me up,” he added.