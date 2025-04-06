As part of ROSHN Group’s contribution to Saudi Green Initiative Day, the ROSHN Green Initiative Center highlights the importance of environmental awareness and the connection between environmental preservation, public health, and national development.

More than 350 students from various schools and educational institutions have participated in interactive programs and activities organized by the Center since its launch in September, aimed at fostering environmental responsibility.

Riyadh – The ROSHN Green Initiative Center has welcomed more than 350 students from a variety of schools and educational institutions. The students took part in interactive educational experiences and awareness-focused programs aimed at fostering environmental responsibility and highlighting the role of everyday practices in advancing sustainability and improving quality of life.

The visits also featured hands-on activities that enabled participants, both children and adults, to actively engage in planting seedlings, offering an experience that underscored the vital role individuals play in contributing to a greener future.

Established by ROSHN Group in September at SEDRA community in North Riyadh, the Center forms an integral part of the Group’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative. It serves as a key platform for promoting environmental awareness and reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in sustainability through inclusive educational and interactive programming.

The Center offers a comprehensive educational experience that sheds light on the life cycle of native plants and the interconnection between environmental conservation, public health, and national development.

Equipped with advanced technology, the Center features an innovative nursery that produces over 100,000 seedlings and 5,000 native trees annually. Visitors are taken on an educational journey that traces the stages of plant growth, from seed planting to germination.

The ROSHN Green Initiative Center is considered one of the Group’s most prominent initiatives in the field of sustainability, reflecting its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global leader in shaping a greener future. These efforts are driven by raising environmental awareness, embedding sustainable practices, and advancing initiatives that improve quality of life across the Kingdom

The ROSHN Green Initiative was launched on the 93rd Saudi National Day as part of YUHYEEK, ROSHN Group’s social responsibility program. The initiative also plays a central role in the Group’s broader contribution to advancing national sustainability efforts.