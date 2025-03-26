Health technology company Royal Philips has expanded its partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics that includes a new release of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) to speed up adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology tools.

In 2021, Philips and Ibex combined Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution with Ibex’s Galen AI-powered cancer diagnostics platform.

The agreement then was aimed at helping pathologists to generate objective, reproducible results, increase diagnostic confidence and allow the productivity and efficiency improvements that were needed to cope with a greater demand for pathology-based diagnostics.

With the new alliance, the two companies will offer further interoperability of their offerings with the aim of enhancing diagnostic workflows for clinicians.

Additionally, pathology laboratories will have the ability to utilize PIPS, which includes the full portfolio of scanners and image management system, as well as Ibex’s platform of AI-powered tools for prostate, breast and gastric cancer diagnostics.

The companies assert that allowing AI directly in digital pathology workflows will empower clinicians to generate objective, reproducible results, increasing diagnostic confidence and enabling the productivity improvements needed to address the growing demand for pathology-based diagnostics.

THE LARGER TREND

Earlier this month, Royal Philips joined forces with Ingeborg Initiatives, a maternal health company, to provide expectant parents in Arkansas with access to the Philips Avent Pregnancy+ app with personalized information provided by the state and tools to increase access to care.

The aim of the partnership was to enhance health literacy and encourage users to embrace healthy habits.

In January, Julia Strandberg, executive vice president and chief business leader of connected care at Royal Philips, told MobiHealthNews that key healthcare trends in 2024 included advancements in home-based care and digital health reimbursement.

“2024 saw many significant trends and developments across healthcare, with one of the most significant being the continued evolution of care delivery models,” Strandberg said.

When asked what she thinks will happen with digital health funding in 2025, Strandberg said, “Digital health is poised for continued significant growth. While the investment boom of 2021 saw tremendous funding, recent years have highlighted the challenges posed by gaps between FDA clearance and reimbursement.”

In 2023, Royal Philips released its next-generation AI-enabled advanced visualization workspace, AI Manager and the BlueSeal MR Mobile Unit.

The company’s visualization workspace for health systems is an AI-powered offering aimed at improving workflows using a single platform for multiple modalities.

Philips’ BlueSeal MR Mobile is a transportable MRI system that can be placed within a truck. It connects Philips Radiology Operations Command Center, bringing remote imaging experts and technologists together via real-time video, audio or peer-to-peer text chat.