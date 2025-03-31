Here is where the war stands on Sunday, March 30:

Russia’s Defence Ministry also said its forces “liberated” the village of Zaporizhzhia in the eastern Donetsk region, which is located several miles from the border of Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence units destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones overnight, almost all of which were downed over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said a late Sunday missile attack on the city of Kupiansk injured three people and demolished more than 10 houses and a local cemetery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had launched more than 1,000 drones on this country over the past week.

Russian bombing of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injured two people and damaged a kindergarten and private homes, Ukrainian officials said.

United States President Donald Trump told NBC News that he was “pissed off” at Russian President Vladimir Putin over comments he made calling into question the credibility of Zelenskyy’s leadership.

Trump said he would impose secondary tariffs of between 25 percent and 50 percent on buyers of Russian oil if he determined that Moscow was trying to scupper his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The US president said he believed Zelenskyy was trying to “back out” of a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s critical minerals. “If he’s looking to renegotiate the deal, he’s got big problems,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.