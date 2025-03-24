(Reuters) -Sam Altman’s cryptocurrency project World Network is in talks with Visa for a stablecoin payments wallet, CoinDesk reported on Monday citing a person familiar with the plans.

A deal will bring Visa card functionality to World Network wallets and allow stablecoin-based payments to merchants that are part of the payments giant’s network, the report said.

It underscores efforts by industry players to integrate crypto into the payments ecosystem, as the digital asset moves towards mainstream acceptance.

Visa and Tools for Humanity, the company behind World Network, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

World Network was co-founded by OpenAI chief Altman. Its core offering is World ID, which the company describes as a digital passport to prove its holder is a real human and tell the difference from AI chatbots online.

