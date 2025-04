Kates has become an outspoken supporter of Hamas in Canada, leading public chants of “Long Live October 7.” She has called the atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel “heroic and brave.” In February, she attended the public funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, memorializing the terror leader as a “great anti-imperialist leader of our day, the great Arab and international revolutionary, the beloved speaker of truth and warrior of justice.”