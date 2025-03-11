Mexico national team head coach Javier Aguirre announced the 23-player roster for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches during the March international window, with Raúl Jiménez and Santiago Gimenez headlining the squad.

Aguirre’s side will face Canada in the semifinal on March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, before going on to face either the United States or Panama in the final or match for third place.

Mexico called up key figures that have been staples of the national team in recent competitions, including West Ham United’s Edson Álvarez, Club America goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon and Genoa’s Johan Vazquez. But the head coach surprised fans with the inclusion of Tijuana forward Efrain Alvarez and FC Copenhagen’s Rodrigo Huescas.

The manager left out historic players like Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín, making way for new players to shine. New San Diego FC player Hirving Lozano also failed to make the 23-player roster after suffering a muscular injury in the team’s home opener on March 1.

Lozano was also left out of the rosters for Mexico’s Nations League quarterfinal series in November and friendlies in January due to injuries.

The Nations League semifinal and subsequent match serve as one of few competitive opportunities for Mexico on the road to the 2026 World Cup, given the team’s automatic spot in the international tournament as one of three co-hosts.

El Tri will also participate in the Gold Cup throughout the Summer as preparation.

To further prepare for the World Cup, Mexico has lined up friendlies against Switzerland and Turkey in June.