Saturn’s iconic rings are set to seemingly vanish from view this weekend as they align edge-on with Earth for the first time since 2009. This rare phenomenon, known as the “ring plane crossing”, will occur on Sunday, March 23, at 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT), as Earth passes directly through Saturn’s ring plane, according to In-the-Sky.org.

Why Do Saturn’s Rings Disappear?

Every 13 to 15 years, Saturn’s rings align perfectly with our line of sight, making them appear nearly invisible from Earth. The planet’s rings are incredibly thin relative to their vast diameter — stretching 170,000 miles (273,600 kilometers) across but only about 30 feet (10 meters) thick. When they tilt edge-on to Earth, they reflect very little light, causing them to nearly disappear from view.

Changing Perspectives of Saturn’s Rings

Saturn’s 29.4-year orbit around the Sun results in changing perspectives of its rings from Earth. The planet’s axis is tilted at 27 degrees, meaning the rings sometimes appear wide open and bright, while at other times they are seen edge-on, appearing as a thin line.

For the past seven years, Saturn’s rings have been gradually tilting toward this edge-on alignment. Fortunately, this alignment is temporary. The rings will slowly begin to tilt back toward Earth, appearing as a thin line before gradually becoming more visible in the coming months. The best view will return in 2032, when Saturn’s rings will be at their maximum tilt as seen from Earth.

Viewing Tips and Challenges

Unfortunately, most skywatchers will find it challenging to witness this phenomenon. In mid-northern latitudes, Saturn is positioned close to the pre-dawn Sun and low on the horizon, making it difficult to spot. Observers in mid-southern latitudes have a better chance, though they must contend with morning twilight.

If you miss this opportunity, mark your calendar for September 21, 2025. During opposition — when Earth is directly between Saturn and the Sun — the ringed planet will be at its brightest, offering an excellent chance to observe it in the night sky.

Even when Saturn’s rings seem to disappear, the gas giant itself remains visible. Look for the bright planet rising low on the eastern horizon just before sunrise to catch a glimpse of this celestial wonder.