Riyadh – Aldawaa Medical Services Company recorded net profits valued at SAR 105.17 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking a 10.32% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 95.32 million.

Revenues jumped by 8.85% YoY to SAR 1.65 billion in Q1-25 from SAR 1.51 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.24 as of 31 March 2025, up YoY from SAR 1.12.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits climbed by 1.30% from SAR 103.81 million in October-December 2024, while the revenues plummeted by 4.14% from SAR 1.72 billion

As of 31 December 2024, the medical group’s net profits witnessed an annual surge of 12.41% to SAR 370.10 million, compared to SAR 329.22 million.

