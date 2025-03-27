Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the capital hike requests of Bank Aljazira and Yaqeen Capital Company on 25 March 2025, according to bourse statements.

Bank Aljazira will raise its capital to SAR 12.81 billion from SAR 10.25 billion by issuing one bonus share for every four owned shares.

The Saudi lender will transfer SAR 1.28 billion from the statutory reserve account and SAR 1.28 billion from the retained earnings account to implement the transaction.

Accordingly, the bank’s shares will stand at 1.28 billion shares, compared to 1.02 billion shares.

Meanwhile, Yaqeen Capital obtained the CMA’s nod for a 70% capital increase to SAR 255 million from SAR 150 million.

Source: Mubasher

