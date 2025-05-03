Al Hilal and Jorge Jesus have mutually agreed to terminate their contract. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have parted ways with head coach Jorge Jesus, the club announced on Friday.

The departure of the Portuguese coach comes few days after Al-Hilal were eliminated from the Asian Champions League Elite semifinals after a 3-1 defeat to Al Ahli.

Sources have told ESPN that Jesus is considered as an alternative candidate for the vacant Brazil job as negotiations over Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid exit continue.

With five games remaining in the Pro League, Al-Hilal are second in the table, six points behind leaders Al Ittihad. They are set to play in the newly-expanded Club World Cup in the United States starting in June.

“The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club Company has agreed with the Portuguese head coach of the first team Jorge Jesus to terminate the contractual relationship between them”, Al-Hilal said in a statement on X.

“Meanwhile the Board has decided to appoint the coach Mohammed Al-Shalhoub to lead the first team,” the club added.