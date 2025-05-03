Wafa news agency is reporting that a group of armed Israeli settlers harassed three Palestinian journalists and a local activist in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The activist, Rabee Abu Naeem, told Wafa that the settlers approached him along with journalists Mohammad Turkman, Karim Khmayseh, and Ahmad Al-Khatib, while they were filming Israeli attacks in the area.

Naeem said the settlers attempted to take their car keys and phones, as well as issuing them death threats and warning them not to return.

In footage circulated online, armed settlers are seen stopping and approaching the journalists’ vehicle.