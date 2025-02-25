Until the final minute, it looked like it wasn’t going to be the Winnipeg Jets’ night.

But a late goal by Josh Morrissey sent the game to overtime before Mark Scheifele banged home a rebound to give the Jets a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Monday night, extending their win streak to 10 games.

The goal was the 329th of Scheifele’s career, breaking a tie with Ilya Kovalchuk to become the all-time leading scorer in the Jets/Thrashers franchise history.

“You think about it, but also you don’t really think about it,” said Scheifele. “It is what it is. You just want to go out there and play good hockey and (if) a chance to score a goal comes, you obviously want to bury it. So, obviously it felt nice.”

Scheifele is still shy of Dale Hawerchuk’s record of 380 goals with the Jets from the 1.0 era.

The 10-game win streak extends the franchise record, and breaks the Winnipeg NHL record of nine victories in a row from the Jets 1.0 in March of 1985.

It’s the second straight game the Jets tied it in the final minute before eventually picking up the two points after a shootout win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The Jets badly outshot the NHL’s last place Sharks 35-18, but they couldn’t solve goalie Vitek Vanecek until the final minute of regulation when Josh Morrissey scored the equalizer.

“There’s no quit in our team,” said Morrissey. “Arny (Scott Arniel) came in after the second, just said, sometimes it takes 59 minutes, you just got to stick with it.

“We did a lot of good things. Their goalie played well. They were defending really hard and it took awhile, but we finally cracked it.”

The Jets had a 13-3 advantage in shots in the final frame and hit several posts throughout the night until finally breaking through late in the game.

“That was just sticking with it,” said Arniel. “It may take the first period and you win a hockey game or it may go right to the end, like it did again tonight. It’s just staying with it, but we had so many chances. We had so many good looks and crossbars and Vitek made some big stops. But at the end of the day, we hung in there, and we just stayed with it, and found a way.”

Cole Perfetti saw his point-streak end at six games, while Vladislav Namestnikov was kept off the scoresheet to conclude his five-game point-streak.

Things got a bit frisky about 13 minutes into the game. Perfetti was digging for a puck as Vanecek froze it, leading to a tussle after the whistle that got Nikolaj Ehlers and Jack Thompson matching minors for roughing.

A little over a minute later, Adam Lowry carried the puck into the Sharks’ zone with a burst of speed but as he drove the net he lost his balance and ran over Vanecek, giving San Jose a 4-on-3 power play that they made count.

Macklin Celebrini set up William Eklund for a one-timer with a no-look pass that Eklund blasted high over Connor Hellebuyck’s blocker for the opening goal at the 15:07 mark.

San Jose carried the 1-0 advantage into the second despite being outshot 10-6 in the opening frame.

With just under five minutes gone in the second, San Jose got their second power play look of the night when Dylan DeMelo was called for tripping, but this time the Jets got the kill.

After several dominant minutes by the Jets that didn’t produce any goals, Kyle Connor was called for tripping, giving the Sharks a third power play of the game with under eight minutes to go in the second.

Celebrini nearly made it 2-0 a couple of times on the power play but he was denied by Hellebuyck, the best save of the night coming on a post-to-post pad save off a Celebrini one-timer.

With 3:01 remaining in the second, Winnipeg finally got a power play when Jake Walman shot the puck out of play from his own end. The Jets kept the puck in the Sharks end for most of the two minutes but were kept to the outside and couldn’t generate the equalizer.

Shots in the second were 11-10 in favour of Winnipeg but they remained behind 1-0 on the scoreboard heading to the third.

Less than a minute into the period, Celebrini was sent to the box for holding but once again the Jets’ league-best power play came up empty.

Colin Miller nearly tied it with about 11 minutes to go when his one-timer from the point beat Vanecek but rang off the iron.

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for an extra skater with just under two minutes to go and it looked like the Sharks might be able to get to the finish line with the goose egg intact, but finally, with 25.9 seconds left, the Jets broke through.

Morrissey stepped into a slapshot that grazed off the leg of Mario Ferraro and past Vanecek to tie the game, sending the building into a frenzy and the game into overtime.

Winnipeg maintained possession for the bulk of the extra frame before Ehlers came off the bench and ripped a shot that Vanecek stopped, but Scheifele slid home the rebound to end the game and give him his milestone marker.

Vanecek stopped 33 shots in defeat for the Sharks, while Hellebuyck only had to make 17 saves, including just four combined in the third period and overtime.

Winnipeg will hit the road now as they try to keep the good times rolling, heading to Ottawa for a showdown with the Senators on Wednesday night.