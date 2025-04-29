



Excisional wounds were created on the skin of 27 healthy volunteers and collected 1 (Wound1), 7 (Wound7), and 30 days later (Wound30) from the same donor. Credit: Advanced Science (2025). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202416784

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have identified a new mechanism where circular RNA plays a crucial role in wound healing, which could lead to new therapies to improve wound healing and reduce scarring. The study is published in Advanced Science. A new study shows how circular RNA (circRNA) affects wound healing in human skin. Researchers have discovered a unique circRNA, CircGLIS3(2), which temporarily increases in skin cells, known as fibroblasts, after an injury. CircGLIS3(2) is activated by common injury signals such as inflammation, low oxygen levels, and cell stress. “What makes CircGLIS3(2) special is its dual role in wound healing,” says Guanglin Niu, postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Medicine. “Its RNA stabilizes the cytoplasmic protein PCOLCE and activates fibroblasts to rebuild damaged tissue, while its protein binds to BTF3 in the cell nucleus and promotes cell growth.” Versatile RNA with dual function The study shows that CircGLIS3(2) functions both as a regulatory RNA and as a protein-coding molecule. This dual function broadens our understanding of the versatility of non-coding RNAs in controlling complex cellular behaviors, such as fibroblast activation and proliferation in response to injury. Biologically, it highlights how cells utilize a single transcript to adapt to dynamic environmental changes. To conduct the study, the researchers developed a unique model for human wound healing and collected full-thickness excision wounds from healthy volunteers at multiple timepoints. RNA sequencing of wound healing and isolated skin revealed differentially expressed circRNA, with CircGLIS3(2) showing increased levels in fibroblasts and wound biopsies. Sequence analysis identified an open reading frame (ORF) within CircGLIS3(2), leading to further investigation of its protein-coding potential. “Our findings uncover a novel regulatory mechanism in wound healing,” says Maria A. Toma, co-first author and former Ph.D. student in Ning Xu Landén’s research group. Ning Xu Landén, associate professor in the same department, adds, “The dual function of CircGLIS3(2) makes it a promising therapeutic target, particularly for enhancing outcomes in fibrotic or hard-to-heal wounds.” Further research is needed to explore the broader implications of RNA with dual coding and non-coding functions. Gaining deeper insight into this phenomenon may reveal new aspects of gene regulation, cellular adaptability, and potential therapeutic opportunities. More information:

Guanglin Niu et al, Collaborative Duality of CircGLIS3(2) RNA and Protein in human Wound Repair, Advanced Science (2025). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202416784 Citation:

