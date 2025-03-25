Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Sean Fraser is cancelling his plans to retire from politics and will announce today he will seek re-election in his Nova Scotia riding of Central Nova, CBC News has learned.

Multiple sources say Fraser made the decision Monday after a phone call from Liberal Leader Mark Carney asking him to reconsider.

Fraser announced in December he wouldn’t run again because of the strain the job placed on his family life. But sources say Carney reassured Fraser they would find a way to balance his workload with his family life.

Fraser and Carney are expected to appear together at an event later today in Nova Scotia where the news will be officially announced.

Fraser stepped down from the federal cabinet in December when he announced he wouldn’t run again. He was the federal housing minister until then, and immigration minister before that.

More to come.