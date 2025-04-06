Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Digital clutter isn’t just an inconvenience for business professionals—it’s a productivity killer. Add in family concerns like kids clicking on unsafe links, privacy breaches, or the overwhelming volume of ads, and your everyday internet use starts to feel more like a minefield.

Fortunately, there’s a smart, affordable way to clean it all up in one move: the AdGuard Family Plan Lifetime Subscription.

With this exclusive offer, you can secure a lifetime of ad-free, malware-protected, privacy-first browsing for just $15.97 (regularly $169.99) using code FAMPLAN—available only through April 27 and only for new users.

While many blockers stop at hiding the occasional banner ad, AdGuard operates on a much deeper level. It not only strips away all the noise from websites and apps—including pop-ups, autoplay videos, and sponsored distractions—but it also protects your entire household’s devices from malicious content and digital snooping, the company says.

And unlike recurring subscription models that sneak up on your budget year after year, this lifetime license is a one-and-done commitment. One payment, permanent peace of mind.

Perhaps most importantly for parents, AdGuard includes built-in parental controls that help you establish a safe digital environment for your kids. Whether they’re using a tablet for homework or a smartphone for messaging, you can breathe a little easier knowing harmful content and sketchy websites won’t slip through.

Built to support Android and iOS, AdGuard delivers broad compatibility and serious value. Whether you’re optimizing your home network or just looking to finally browse in peace, this app simplifies security and makes it effortless to manage across multiple devices (up to nine devices).

You stay focused on work, your family stays protected, and your screens remain clean.

Why this deal is worth it

Digital protection shouldn’t be complicated or expensive—and with AdGuard Family Plan, it’s neither. This one-time offer of just $15.97 gives you and your family lifetime coverage from ads, malware, trackers, and inappropriate content. No subscriptions or surprise fees. Just long-term peace of mind and uninterrupted browsing across nine devices. Whether you’re running a business or managing a household (or both), this deal is a small cost for a big upgrade in digital safety.

Don’t miss getting lifetime access to AdGuard Family for just $15.97 (regularly $169.99) using code FAMPLAN through April 27.

StackSocial prices subject to change.