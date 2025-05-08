Seven Palestinians, including two young girls, were killed and dozens wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting the north and central Gaza Strip, Wafa news agency reported on Thursday.

The first Israeli airstrike hit a home goods store near the entrance to Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing four Palestinians, including two girls. At least 27 people were injured in the attack, including four children and five women.

In a separate strike, Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Al-Zaanin family in the town of Beit Hanoun in north Gaza, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians.