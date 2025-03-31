Yahoo is using AI to generate takeaways from this article. This means the info may not always match what’s in the article. Reporting mistakes helps us improve the experience.

Several high-rise buildings in Bangkok have been evacuated on Monday after what appeared to be aftershocks, three days after a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck neighbouring Myanmar.

At least 1,700 people have died in Myanmar, with another 3,400 injured so far, state TV reported. Many people are still missing as the desperate search and rescue efforts continued on Monday in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

Officials have said the casualty figures could rise by thousands due to the proximity of populated areas and the vulnerability of many structures.

Aftershocks continue to be felt in the region, though no new quakes have been recorded by the US Geological Survey.

“I felt it, though it was much lighter than Friday’s quake,” an office worker in Bangkok’s Sathorn district told dpa. “I think the authorities just want to play it safe now,” he added.

Along with dozens of colleagues, the worker stood on the street in front of the Tisco Tower office building.

Other high-rise buildings, including the One Bangkok shopping mall, the Criminal Court building and various government offices, have also been evacuated as a precaution, according to the Khaosod newspaper and eyewitnesses.

Sirens from emergency vehicles could be heard throughout the city.