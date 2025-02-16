Shakira said on X that she has been hospitalized and will have to postpone her scheduled concert Sunday in Peru.

The singer said she had to go to the emergency room Saturday night for an abdominal issue. In the post shared Sunday afternoon, she confirmed she remains hospitalized.

She said the doctors who are caring for her told her she is “not in good enough condition to perform this evening.”

Shakira did not offer any further details on her condition.

“I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru,” Shakira wrote. “I hope to be released and well tomorrow, so I’m able to perform.”

She said she and her team are already working on scheduling a new concert date for the fans.

Shakira was scheduled to play her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” at Estadio Nacional in Lima on Sunday night. According to the tour schedule on her website, she is also supposed to play the stadium Monday night before heading to Colombia later in the week. It is not yet clear whether Shakira will be cleared to play Monday.

Just a few weeks ago, Shakira took the Grammys stage in Los Angeles to perform.