BAFTA 2025 awards have been announced. Immigrant epic “The Brutalist” and papal thriller ‘Conclave’ on Sunday emerged neck-and-neck at the BAFTA awards with each film picking up four coveted gongs.‘Conclave’, directed by German-born Edward Berger, won the BAFTA for the best film with its tale of the intrigue and horse-trading behind the scenes during the election of a new pope.

US filmmaker Brad Corby took the BAFTA for best director for “The Brutalist”, while leading man Adrien Brody scooped up the best actor gong for his portrayal of a Hungarian Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to the United States.

Veteran British actor Fiennes, who played a cardinal in “Conclave”, once again saw his hopes of winning a BAFTA gong dashed, losing out to Brody in the race for the honour.

Scandal-hit “Emilia Perez”, a surreal musical about a Mexican druglord who transitions to a woman, had been heavily favoured at the beginning of the year. But it only emerged with two BAFTAs, including one for Zoe Saldana for best supporting actress.

Until last month, French director Jacques Audiard’s movie had been expected to be a frontrunner at the British film awards.

But old racist and Islamophobic tweets by lead actor Karla Sofia Gascon surfaced at the end of January, shaking up the race just before the London ceremony and the Oscars on March 2.

A surprise of the night was the BAFTA for best actress which went to 25-year-old Mikey Madison for her portrayal of a sex worker in the black comedy “Anora” about an erotic dancer’s whirlwind romance gone wrong.

BAFTA Awards 2025 Full List

Film — “Conclave”

British Film — “Conclave”

Director — Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Actor — Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Actress — Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Supporting Actress — Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — David Jonsson

Outstanding British Debut — “Kneecap” director Rich Peppiatt

Original Screenplay — Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Adapted Screenplay — Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Film Not in the English Language — “Emilia Pérez”

Musical Score — Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Cinematography — Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist”

Editing — “Conclave”

Production Design — “Wicked”

Costume Design — “Wicked”

Sound — “Dune: Part Two”

Casting — “Anora”

Visual Effects — “Dune: Part Two”

Makeup and Hair — “The Substance”

Animated Film — “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

British Short Film — “Rock, Paper, Scissors”

British Short Animation — “Wander to Wonder”

Children’s and Family Film – “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Documentary – “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

Outstanding British contribution to cinema — MediCinema

BAFTA Fellowship — Warwick Davis

FAQs

Q1. What is full form of BAFTA?

A1. The full form of BAFTA is British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Q2. Which are two main films of BAFTA?

A2. Immigrant epic “The Brutalist” and papal thriller “Conclave” on Sunday emerged neck-and-neck at the BAFTA awards with each film picking up four coveted gongs.

