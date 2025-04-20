Three weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump effectively declared a trade war with the entire world, new economic forecasts and surveys will point to the initial fallout.

A few blocks from the White House, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to lower its outlook for economic growth in new projections released on Tuesday.

The following day, purchasing manager indexes from Japan to Europe to the U.S. will offer the first coordinated glimpse of manufacturing and services activity since Trump’s global tariffs — now partly on hold — were unleashed on April 2. Business surveys from major economies are also on the calendar.