The federal government manages approximately 30 percent of all forests in the United States. These forest lands belong to Americans and are supposed to be managed in ways that benefit all Americans.

If the United States were to increase timber production on federal forest lands, that would likely lead to cutting down more big, old trees than we currently allow. Bigger trees will produce the most lumber. Big trees are also older trees and once a mature or old-growth tree is chopped down, it will take longer than most human lifetimes to replace it.

Our mature and old-growth trees and forests are worth more standing compared to the short-term benefit of selling them as pulp or boards.

Our forests provide clean air and water; sixty-six million people rely on a national forest as their water source.

They are places for fishing, hunting, hiking and camping,

They are habitat for hundreds of species of wildlife,

They protect communities, helping to prevent floods and landslides,

They cool our air and absorb and store carbon in their leaves, branches, trunks and soil.