While parents tuck their children in for a good night’s sleep, harmful chemicals may be silently seeping from mattresses and bedding, potentially affecting growing bodies and developing brains, according to groundbreaking new research.

A pair of studies from the University of Toronto published in Environmental Science & Technology and Environmental Science & Technology Letters reveal that babies and young children are likely breathing and absorbing a cocktail of chemicals from their beds that have been linked to serious health concerns.

“Sleep is vital for brain development, particularly for infants and toddlers. However, our research suggests that many mattresses contain chemicals that can harm kids’ brains,” says senior author Miriam Diamond, professor at the University of Toronto. “This is a wake-up call for manufacturers and policymakers to ensure our children’s beds are safe and support healthy brain development.”

Researchers measured chemical concentrations in 25 bedrooms of children aged 6 months to 4 years, detecting more than two dozen concerning substances including phthalates (plasticizers), organophosphate ester flame retardants, and UV-filters in bedroom air—with significantly higher concentrations found in the immediate sleeping area compared to the broader bedroom environment.

In a companion study testing 16 newly purchased children’s mattresses, researchers confirmed that mattresses themselves are likely the primary source of these chemicals. When simulating a child’s body temperature and weight on the mattresses, chemical emissions increased substantially—in some cases, by several times.

The findings are particularly worrying given children’s heightened vulnerability to chemical exposures. Young children have breathing rates ten times higher than adults, more permeable skin, and three times the skin surface area relative to body weight compared to adults. They also spend up to 18 hours a day sleeping.

Many of the detected chemicals are known endocrine disruptors that can interfere with hormone systems. The phthalates and flame retardants found in the study have been linked to neurological harm, including learning disorders, reduced IQ scores, behavioral problems, and impaired memory. Some are also associated with childhood asthma and cancer.

“Parents should be able to lay their children down for sleep knowing they are safe and snug,” said co-author Arlene Blum, Executive Director of the Green Science Policy Institute. “Flame retardants have a long history of harming our children’s cognitive function and ability to learn. It’s concerning that these chemicals are still being found in children’s mattresses even though we know they have no proven fire-safety benefit, and aren’t needed to comply with flammability standards.”

The researchers were surprised to find high levels of flame retardants in most mattresses tested, as these chemicals aren’t required to meet either Canadian or U.S. flammability standards. Several mattresses contained chemicals that are already banned or restricted in Canada, suggesting inadequate testing and regulatory oversight.

The chemical exposure varied depending on factors such as mattress age, with older mattresses releasing higher concentrations of certain phthalates. Researchers also found that bedding items, including mattress protectors and pillows, contributed additional chemical exposures.

The researchers recommend stronger regulations on flame retardants and phthalate plasticizers in children’s mattresses, along with more rigorous testing requirements for manufacturers.

For concerned parents, the researchers offer several practical steps to reduce exposure. These include decluttering the sleeping area by limiting the number of pillows, blankets, and toys in bed; frequently washing bedding and children’s sleepwear; and choosing undyed or neutral-colored fabrics, which typically contain fewer additives like UV-filters that may be harmful.

While the mattresses in the study were purchased in Canada, the researchers note that most contained materials originating from other countries including the U.S. and Mexico. Due to integrated mattress markets and supply chains, the findings likely apply to mattresses available throughout North America.

The studies highlight a hidden risk in what should be the safest place for children — their beds — and emphasize the need for both stricter chemical regulation in children’s products and greater awareness among parents about potential exposure during the many hours their children spend sleeping.