Any doubts about the People’s Action Party’s ability to continue dominating Singapore’s politics after six decades of rule were put to rest with Saturday’s election result.

Led by Lawrence Wong in his first election as prime minster, the PAP took 87 of 97 seats in parliament, holding the opposition to the 10 it won during a breakout 2020 vote. The opposition had sought to extend those previous gains, but the mood changed as it became clear early on that voters flocked to safety amid the threat of global economic turmoil.

The results are an endorsement of Wong’s strategy to deepen social aid in a bid to mitigate rising costs-of-living. They also echo the results of elections the past week in Australia and Canada, where voters backed incumbent parties as U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies roil global trade.

The 52-year-old economist and his team have warned that inviting more opposition into government could create instability at just the wrong time for trade-dependent Singapore.

“Lawrence Wong will be beaming like a Cheshire cat,” said Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University. “He couldn’t have asked for a better result. This will let the PAP ride on for the next decade.”

The Straits Times Index was little changed on Monday, while the Singapore dollar edged higher against the greenback.

Beyond the parliamentary seats, Wong’s party did considerably better with the popular vote, garnering about 66% of the ballots cast, nearly 5 percentage points more than in 2020.

That standing gives Wong all the backing he needs to complete a succession of new political leaders into his cabinet without much fuss from the opposition. The result also signals policy continuity to foreign companies that have helped make Singapore a global financial hub.

‘Clear Signal’

It wasn’t all bad news for the opposition. Supporters of the Workers’ Party took some comfort in knowing they were able to hang onto the 10 seats they won in 2020, while boosting their share of the popular vote to almost 15%. That strengthens the WP’s claim as the primary voice for the opposition and, perhaps, a more potent force in the future.

Yet Saturday’s election suggests a renewal of public trust in a political party that has been in charge since independence in 1965. Wong is the city-state’s fourth prime minister, and just the second not from Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew’s family—Lee’s son Lee Hsien Loong held the top job from 2004-2024.

In the early hours of Sunday, Wong pledged to redouble efforts to tackle cost-of-living pressures facing Singaporeans. He also addressed the need to create more jobs and bolster support for healthcare, retirement, education and families.

“It’s a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence in your government,” he said early Sunday morning. “We will do our best to serve you and improve your lives.”

While a win was never in doubt, the margin of victory in Singapore can have a significant impact on public policy.

In 2020 the PAP won 89% of the seats — its worst showing since independence, due in part to a backlash from younger voters. The party sought to lure them back ever since by, among other things, easing access to public housing and repealing a long-standing law barring sex between men. Half of the 32 new candidates the PAP floated in this election were under 40.

The transition to Wong marked a further shift in the PAP’s approach to addressing rising costs among some 3.6 million Singaporeans. That included first-time unemployment benefits and billions of dollars more in successive budgets to help pay for everything from meals to utilities and education support.

Trade War

Now Wong can focus on confronting economic headwinds that threaten to upend the city-state’s trade-reliant economy. The government last month revised its 2025 economic growth forecast down to 0-2% from a previous 1%-3%, and the prime minister has warned that a recession can’t be ruled out.

The strong result also provides a sigh of relief to companies, which were more likely to face higher taxes and restrictions on hiring foreign workers if the opposition had outperformed.

“For businesses, this means greater clarity and continuity in economic policy, including support for digital transformation, sustainability goals, and manpower policies,” said Nydia Ngiow, managing director at consultancy BowerGroupAsia.

Companies will “find a more predictable regulatory environment in the near term, which would aid in investment planning and operational stability against the backdrop of the geopolitical tensions,” she said.

At the same time, Wong’s government will head into any trade negotiations with the U.S. more confident, with key ministers elected back into office. Wong had sought to convince voters on the campaign trail that Singapore would be in a stronger position to do just that if reelected.

The biggest tailwind for the PAP “was the heightened global uncertainty driven by the trade war unleashed by President Trump,” said Pushan Dutt, a professor of economics and political science at Insead in Singapore. “Voters were never going to take a gamble in the form of a protest vote.”

For the opposition, the result means that efforts to bring more balance and debate to parliament will have to wait. As the tallies came in Saturday evening, opposition candidates were despondent.

“We are shocked by the results,” said Leong Mun Wai, an opposition candidate from the Progress Singapore Party. “We may need to review our strategy and regroup ourselves to fight another day.”

Nonetheless, there was some consolation for them in the ability of the Workers’ Party to hold its ground in parliament.

“Unlike other parties, the Workers’ Party was successful in staying competitive this time and now stand as the only real opposition force in Singapore,” according to polling firm Blackbox Research.

