MAKKAH — With the beginning of the annual Hajj pilgrimage season, the Saudi Roads General Authority (RGA) has finalized its extensive preparations to ensure smooth and safe travel for pilgrims across the Kingdom.

Specialized teams have been deployed throughout the road network to provide a comfortable and secure journey for all visitors.

The authority highlighted that early preparations included thorough inspections of all roads connecting the holy sites. Key works completed involved the delivery of 234.21 km of new road projects, maintenance of 7,401.5 km of existing roads, installation of 125,591 reflective studs and 1,622 directional and warning signs, application of 24,255 km of road markings, installation of 41.6 km of safety barriers, upgrade of five intersections, fitting of 150 lighting poles, and comprehensive inspection and maintenance of 247 bridges.

To enhance safety and manage increasing traffic demands, over 20 modern technologies and two innovations have been implemented, alongside the deployment of 300 round-the-clock road monitors, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

The authority also emphasized its full mobilization to enhance the pilgrim experience by utilizing the world’s largest AI-driven road survey and inspection fleet. This includes equipment for damage mapping, skid resistance testing, deviation and thickness inspection, roughness index testing, drone-based assessments, and paint quality tests, enabling precise and efficient evaluations.

These efforts have elevated the Kingdom’s ranking in infrastructure quality to 4th among G20 nations, 1st globally in road connectivity, and 1st in the Arab region for warning vibration technologies. The Kingdom’s extensive road network, spanning over 73,000 km, plays a crucial role in connecting holy sites with regions across the country, and fostering economic, tourist, and social movement. These actions underscore the authority’s ongoing commitment to serving pilgrims traveling via Saudi Arabia’s roads.

The road sector is a vital facilitator for Hajj and Umrah, and the RGA coordinates and regulates this essential sector through appropriate policies and legislation, striving to achieve strategic ambitions focused on safety, quality, and traffic management.

