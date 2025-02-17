ISKANDAR PUTERI – A Singaporean man has been arrested after more than RM21,000 (S$6,300) worth of drugs were found in his apartment at Forest City in Johor Bahru.

The police said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested during an operation on Feb 12.

“The suspect was found in the apartment with about 1.7kg of heroin and 67.13g of syabu.

“We believe that the drugs are intended to be smuggled to another country, and we are still investigating which country,” he said, adding that the suspect also tested positive for drugs.

The police said in a press conference on Feb 17 that the drugs, which are worth about RM21,106, could feed the addiction of more than 17,000 people.

“We also seized the suspect’s car and a watch, bringing the total value of seized items to RM53,656.

“We believe that the suspect has been active since July last year and was working with others,” the police said, adding that they are looking for other suspects.

The police said the suspect is being remanded for seven days from Feb 12, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

